Buckingham RFC beat Marlborough in 96-point epic

After their bruising narrow loss to Chippenham, Buckingham hit back to edge a remarkable game of rugby, sharing 96 points and 14 tries.

The cool, windless afternoon made for an open, fast running game, and within four minutes, Buckingham were ahead.

Scarr won a lineout after a penalty was kicked to the corner, and quick recycled ball enabled Prime to cross under the sticks, with Gurney converting. Marlborough responded quickly via their back line as their number 14 crossed after several missed tackles, to level, and on 15 minutes, the visitors were 14-7 up when their number three charged his way over for a converted try.

Gurney’s excellent penalty reduced the arrears, but Marlborough were seizing the initiative.

Despite valiant defending by Hoey, the other Marlborough prop bulldozed his way over for a third converted try and a 21-10 lead after 28 minutes.

Buckingham needed to respond before half-time and after another penalty to the corner, the lineout was quickly recycled by the forwards to set up Gurney to dive over.

The conversion was missed, but a Marlborough transgression under the posts resulted in a yellow card, and allowed Gurney to kick a second penalty and reduce the gap to 21-18 at half-time.

Two minutes after the break, Buckingham regained the lead.

Great handling by Buckingham’s backs, and a kick and drive saw Prime cross for his second.

Buckingham were now in the ascendency, applying constant pressure in the opposition 22 as Marlborough’s pack started to blow.

A pick-up from a 5m scrum saw Prime cross for his third try for a 30-21 lead.

With the bonus point already secured, Buckingham pressed home their advantage, and after some excellent back play, Gulliver’s break resulted in Temple crossing. Gurney converted to extend Buckingham’s unanswered run of points to 27 and a 37-21 scoreline.

Marlborough responded with sustained pressure in Buckingham’s half, and despite stoic defence, the Marlborough number five crossed for their bonus point try. Marlborough’s hopes of a comeback were stifled from kick-off when they knocked forward, and from the ensuing scrum, great interplay allowed Hulston to cross with Gurney converting for 44-28.

Then came one of the finest tries ever witnessed at Floyd Field.

A scrum on halfway, picked up by man-of-the-match Prime, passed over the tackler’s head to Gurney and on to Warren and then full-back Hoey, coming through like an express train to cross the whitewash.

It was a sublime move, but Buckingham were still not finished.

Gurney kicked another penalty to the 5m line, where Scarr rose highest at the lineout and crossed unchallenged for Buckingham’s eighth try as the Marlborough defence parted.

Marlborough responded and there was still time to score two more converted tries in the final five minutes to make the final score 54-42 to Buckingham.

Both teams contributed to a magnificent contest, but another win at Fortress Buckingham bodes well for the season.