Buckingham RFC hold on to pip Sherborne

Buckingham edged past Sherborne RFC 25-18 who were making their first visit to Floyd Fields in this South West 1 East league clash.

A fast start saw Buckingham pressurise from the kick-off and Jamie Lee touched down under the posts within five minutes. Ed Kinman converted to give the score 7-0.

Jamie Lee crosses for Buckingham's opening try PNL-190712-220710009

Sherborne, however, soon came to life with a period of sustained pressure and a fine backs move allowed Tom Cuff, their number 11, to score in the corner on the 10-minute mark.

Buckingham gained possession again from the restart and after a couple of driving lineouts and forward drives, the ball was spun out wide for Nick Sumner to score to give the hosts a 12-5 lead.

True to form, the energetic Sherborne came back fighting, and further pressure earned them a lineout on the Buckingham 22.

They won the throw and their strong running number 13 burst through the Buckingham line to score under the posts. The conversion levelled the scores at 12-12 after 20 minutes.

Buckingham forwards drive for the line and earn a penalty try. PNL-190712-220816009

Fiery exchanges between the forwards saw two penalties go Buckingham’s way and one to Sherborne.

The home forwards began to exert some real pressure on Sherborne who looked to struggle in the scrums and defending lineouts throughout the half.

With half-time approaching, more forward pressure put two Sherborne players in the sinbin and earned a penalty try following a five-yard scrum.

Leading 25-15 at the break, the second half was more of an arm wrestle, as the wind increased in its intensity.

Nick Sumner dots down for Buckingham's second score PNL-190712-220732009

Buckingham went close again 10 minutes in when an interception sent Harry Scarr away for an easy run-in, but for reasons unknown he failed to ground the ball and Sherborne were given a scrum as he knocked on over the line.

Neither side gained any real advantage until Sherborne earned a penalty on the hour which was not kicked.

The visitors landed a successful penalty with 10 minutes left which ultimately earned only a losing bonus point.