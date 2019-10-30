Buckingham RFC stay unbeaten at home with Old Patesians win

Buckingham overcame the loss of their skipper Euan Prime to beat Old Patesians 24-12 and preserve their unbeaten home record.

Against the wind, Buckingham played most of the first 25 minutes in their own half, and only stalwart defence kept out several try-line rucks.

Buckingham RFC v Old Patesians RFC. Will Gurney, try. PNL-191026-185002009

With lineouts a lottery in the conditions, the scrum became the weapon of choice, and Buckingham started to gain the ascendancy.

Number eight Jim Barker and scrum-half Wiggy Gurney had fine games, and set up Buckingham’s half-time lead.

Fly-half James Hulston’s raking kick allowed Buckingham into the Old Patesians’ 22 where driving runs by Matt London and Seth Williams forced the visitors to concede a penalty five metres out in front of the posts.

The hosts chose the set scrum and after a Barker surge, and quick recycle by the forwards, Gurney scampered over in the corner.

Buckingham RFC v Old Patesians RFC. Jim Barker. PNL-191026-185014009

From the restart, Buckingham worked their way upfield and pressed the Old Patesians line. From a five-metre scrum, man-of-the-match Barker powered over under the posts. Gurney’s conversion made it 12-0 at half-time.

The hosts almost opened the second half scoring when Oli Crompton’s scything run teed up winger Nick Sumner.

But as the wind and rain abated, their line soon came under pressure, and the Patesians number eight barrelled over for an unconverted try to cut the deficit to 12-5.

Buckingham replied with some aggressive tackling, with centre Stuart Craker to the fore, forcing Old Patesians back and winning a series of rucks close to the try line.

The ball was passed swiftly down the line for Josh Graham to cross in the corner (17-5).

Buckingham wrapped up the win when their marauding pack snaffled the ball as Old Patesians again failed to gather the lineout cleanly.

And after some fine short-range passing, prop Mike Lynch added a deserved forwards try, well converted by Gurney from wide out.

Strong runs took the visitors into the Buckingham 22, and after repeated offsides from the hosts, they claimed a consolation try.