Buckingham road racer Alberto Solera ready for step up

Buckingham motorcycle road racer, Alberto Solera, is looking to contest the British Superbike-supporting Ducati Performance TriOptions Cup during 2020 writes James Beckett.

Solera, who only started racing motorcycles two years ago, was the 2019 Thundersport GB Stocktwins champion, and a move to the BSB paddock for the new season is a natural step for the talented race winner.

With the TriOptions season due to start at Silverstone in April, Solera is searching for the funds required for a successful attack on the championship.

“Now I am ready to move up into a higher class and hope I can prove my competitiveness on a bigger bike,” he said.