Champions Buckingham complete smash-and-grab win in London

Buckingham Hockey Club Ladies held on to record an important away win at second-placed Hampstead and Westminster to stay four points clear in fourth place.

Despite limited outdoor preparation because of the weather, the newly-crowned Jaffa Super 6s Indoor National champions started well and went ahead when captain Zoe Shipperley fired an unstoppable shot into the bottom corner after 15 minutes.

The second quarter was also even and hotly-contested in midfield, with chances at a premium for both sides.

Buckingham began the third quarter poorly, unable to put together any phases of passing, but extended their lead against the run of play after 44 minutes.

A swift counter-attack and fine play in the D from Katrina Nicholson and Abbie Brant teed up Lottie Porter to score at the far post.

The hosts continued to dominate the rest of the quarter and Buckingham had player-of-the-match Ella Jackson in goal to thank for two superb saves.

The final quarter followed much the same pattern as Hampstead bossed possession and territory.

Buckingham defended their D very well to prevent many clear scoring chances, but the hosts did pull one back with six minutes left to set up a tense finale.

“It was a pretty untidy game which was not totally unexpected given the disruption of both the weather and indoor to preparations as well as the fact both sides’ last league game was early December,” said coach Zak Jones.

“I thought we played pretty well in the first half, but really struggled to handle the ball or put any passes together in the second half, which put us under immense pressure.

“Given that, we have a fair amount to work on this week, before our double-header on the weekend.

“However, I was delighted with how we defended our D and with how clinical we were with our opportunities when they came.”