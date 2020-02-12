County Cup KO for Bicester RFC at Oxford University

Bicester RFC suffered a resounding 59-21 defeat in the Oxon County Cup against a strong Oxford University Greyhounds side which boasted six youth internationals and five varsity First XV players.

The Bicester forwards competed well, especially in the loose, rucks and mauls, but the visitors could not match the superior pace, handling and skill of the Oxford backs, led by full-back Rob Quinlan who crossed for four tries.

Louis Pincott, Tobi Clarke, Rory Tegner, and Sam Ridgway completed the nine-try romp with fly-half David Wilkinson adding seven conversions.

Prop Tom Horwood scored for Bicester in the 1st half, and Dan Spencer crossed twice in a much-improved second-half performance, while Dan Walker converted all three.

The hosts scored straight from kick-off, one of four converted tries in the opening 25 minutes despite good cover defence from Ollie Dolbear.

Good driving play in the centre by MacDonald, Anns and Spencer earned Bicester a scrum from which Horwood charged across.

The university struck again before half-time to turn around 33-7 ahead, and immediately added another score.

Bicester fought back well, and their forwards drove strongly off a scrum wide on the left to put Spender across in the corner.

After Tegner’s score, the visitors enjoyed more territory and possession in the final stages.

They were held up on the try line from a quick penalty move, but from the resulting scrum, Spencer powered across for his second try.

There was just enough time for Oxford to have the final word through Ridgway.