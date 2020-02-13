Ex-Buckingham University student Mark Gene hosts Ferrari F1 launch

Former Buckingham University student Marc Gene hosted the launch ceremony of Ferrari’s new 2020 F1 car, in Italy, on Tuesday, writes James Beckett.

Gene, a test driver and brand ambassador for the famous Italian team, joined the Scuderia’s drivers, Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc, and Ferrari F1 boss, Mattia Binotto, on stage to formally unveil the Ferrari SF1000 Grand Prix car.

“It is always amazing to see a new Ferrari F1 car, and to play such an important role in its world debut is very special,” he said.

Gene will continue to attend all Grand Prix races for Ferrari in 2020 as an ambassador for their Italian television coverage.

“I’m looking forward to watching pre-season testing very soon,” he added.

“It will be fascinating to see which teams have made good cars for the new season.”