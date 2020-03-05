Formula 1 teams question FIA’s Ferrari agreement

Formula One teams, including Brackley’s Mercedes AMG Petronas, Silverstone’s Racing Point and the part-Bicester-based AlphaTauri, have questioned the FIA’s integrity and transparency, writes James Beckett.

A joint statement by seven of F1’s 10 teams, issued on Wednesday, said they would work together to “pursue full and proper disclosure” after the sport’s governing body struck a confidential agreement with Ferrari after an investigation into the Italian team’s 2019 engine.

The teams were acting in response to an FIA statement published on Friday which said an investigation of Ferrari’s engine (power unit) had led to a settlement with the team, but that details of the agreement would remain between the governing body and Ferrari.

In response, the seven teams not using Ferrari engines called on the FIA to release more information about the settlement.

“We, the undersigned teams, were surprised and shocked by the FIA’s statement of Friday 28 February regarding the conclusion of its investigation into the Scuderia Ferrari Formula One Power Unit,” the statement read.

“An international sporting regulator has the responsibility to act with the highest standards of governance, integrity and transparency.

“Therefore, we hereby state publicly our shared commitment to pursue full and proper disclosure in this matter, to ensure that our sport treats all competitors fairly and equally.

“We do so on behalf of the fans, the participants and the stakeholders of Formula One.”

Last year, rival teams held suspicions over the way Ferrari operated its power unit, believing the Italian team had found a way to circumvent strict fuel consumption regulations to boost engine power.

Investigations into Ferrari’s fuel system followed, but did not uncover any wrongdoing.

Ferrari CEO Louis Camilleri also countered question, and said: “Ferrari is a public company and it’s known worldwide – integrity and compliance is key.”

The 2020 season is due to begin next week with the Australian Grand Prix.