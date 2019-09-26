‘Frustrating day’ but Laity secures a point

Zak Jones labelled it a ‘frustrating day’ as Buckingham left Bowdon Hightown with a 1-1 draw.

Eloise Laity was on target to secure an Investec Women’s Premier League point in Manchester.

“Saturday was a frustrating day, we lacked energy in our leading and our movement off the ball all day,” the head coach reflected.

“We had talked about the importance of retaining the ball for extended periods and we were just not able to do that and, as a result, really struggled to build any concerted pressure.”

Jones was pleased with hi side’s defensive organisation, but believes more can still be done.

He added: “Organisationally on defence, we were pretty sound. However, once again, we conceded far too many penalty corners. This is something we can’t afford to do at this level.

“The one positive is that we still came away with a point from what is always a tough away fixture.”

Buckingham started poorly and were unable to create any fluency in attack.

Towards the end of the first quarter, Buckingham began to play a little better with both Laity and Abbie Brant going close.

With just a minute to play, it was Laity who opened the scoring when she deflected the ball into the roof of the net from Buckingham’s first penalty.

The second quarter followed much the same pattern, with few chances for either side, but with Buckingham handling the ball a bit better, Laity denied on two more occasions.

Laity was denied again early on in the third quarter and the visitors were thankful to Ella Jackson for making a telling intervention shortly afterwards to keep the lead intact.

Buckingham conceded a number of penalty corners at end of third quarter but Jackson and the defence kept the home side out.

Buckingham conceded another penalty corner at the start of the fourth period but the home side once again failed to convert.

With four minutes to go a Bowdon counter attack led to their eighth penalty corner, and this time a well-executed routine made the score 1-1.

Both sides had a couple of half chances in the final minutes but neither could convert.

On Saturday Buckingham Ladies host the University of Birmingham (noon).

The Ladies’ Seconds left Reading with a 2-2 draw, Robyn Gribble scoring both Buckingham’s goals.

This weekend they travel to West Hampstead whilst the newly-formed Men’s Firsts host Banbury (2pm).