Gordon-Colebrooke lands Dubai podium in rain-shortened race

Torrential rain saw last weekend’s Hankook 24 Hours of Dubai abandoned after the Dubai Autodrome flooded.

Deep water in the pit lane and on many sections of track left race officials with no alternative but to declare a result after just seven hours of racing.

Lillingstone Dayrell’s Andrew Gordon-Colebrooke, driving a BMW M4 GT4 for the Century Motorsport team, was third in class and 33rd overall, while the Black Falcon Mercedes team were overall race winners.

Gordon-Colebrooke will soon begin preparations for his second British GT Championship season.