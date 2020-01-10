Gordon-Colebrooke tops timesheets in Dubai 24-Hour practice

Andrew Gordon-Colebrooke has been busy making his final preparations to race in the Dubai 24 Hour which starts today (Friday), writes James Beckett.

The British GT Championship regular will race a BMW M4 GT4 in the twice round-the-clock race for the Century Motorsport team.

The Lillingstone Dayrell-based racer will share driving duties in the 24-Hour Series event with Century team boss, Nathan Freke, as well as William Paul and British Touring Car Championship race winner, Rory Butcher.

The omens looked good as Gordon-Colebrooke’s car topped the GT4 class times during Wednesday’s opening free practice session.

“Preparations for the race got off to a good start and hopefully we will be in a strong position to challenge for a GT4 race victory,” he said.