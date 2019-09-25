Hamilton extends his lead to 65 points

Lewis Hamilton extended his lead in the FIA F1 World Championship drivers’ standings to 65 points following his fourth-place finish at Sunday’s Singapore Grand prix.

He has 296 points with his Brackley-based Mercedes AMG Petronas teammate Valtteri Bottas in second.

Bottas finished the race, held under the floodlights of the Marina Bay track in fifth position.

Sebastian Vettel recorded his first victory of the season with Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc second.

“For us we still have a good advantage in the championship and we are going to Russia next and the Sochi Autodrom,” Hamilton said.

“I am looking forward to the race and I hope I can fight for the win.”

Marc Gene, the former Buckingham University student who is Ferrari’s test driver and brand ambassador, was in Singapore, and said after the race: “This was a great weekend for Ferrari.

“A 1-2 finish for a team is always special.”