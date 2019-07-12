Lewis Hamilton takes a selfie of him and a few thousand people in the stands

IN PICTURES: Friday practice action from the British Grand Prix at Silverstone

The glitz and glamour of Formula One has hit the county this weekend, with Silverstone staging the British Grand Prix.

Friday saw the teams and drivers get out on the track for the first two practice sessions ahead of Sunday's big race.
The morning session was topped by Red Bull's Pierre Gasly, while in the afternoon it was Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas who led the way, pipping team-mate and world champion Lewis Hamilton.
The drivers will be back out for the third practice at 11am on Saturday, before qualifying takes place at 2pm.
Sunday's race starts at 2.10pm.
Here are a selection of pictures from Friday from both on the track and behind the scenes.

The fans were out in force at Silverstone
Haas driver Romain Grosjean suffered a mishap in the pit lane
Alexander Albon examines his car
Lewis Hamilton has a chat with Sky Sports
