Jones still sees room for improvement despite Buckingham’s second win

Even victory did not entirely satisfy head coach Zak Jones who admitted his delight at Buckingham’s 2-1 win over Bowdon Hightown was tempered by an element of frustration that the final score was not more one-sided.

First-half goals from Zoe Shipperley and Natash James had the dominant hosts in control at half-time but they let their dominance slip in the second-half when Bowdon threatened a fightback.

Buckingham held on though to stay unbeaten this season and move up to third place in the Investec Premier Division.

“Whilst I was delighted to come away with all three points after draws in our last two outings, the result was still a little frustrating as I felt it could and should have been more comfortable than it was,” said Jones.

“Bowdon are a very difficult side to play against, so I was really pleased with our tempo, the way we were able to pass the ball and number of opportunities we created.

“However, the frustrations lie in the fact we were unable to kill the game off and some lapses in concentration let them back into it.

“But those factors are also positives in many ways, as they are all aspects that are within our control and we can look to improve upon.”

Buckingham saw appeals for an early penalty stroke waved away despite James being upended, but they were always in the ascendency in the opening period and strung together some flowing, attacking phases of play.

Katrina Nicholson threatened on three separate occasions before captain and England international Shipperley broke the deadlock, making no mistake at the second time of asking after her initial penalty corner was saved.

Buckingham had a second before half-time and Shipperley was again involved when she found star player James, who showed great strength and skill to hold off the defender, round the goalkeeper and score her second of the season.

The home side had numerous opportunities to kill the game off either side of half-time but their wastefulness kept Bowdon in contention, especially when the visitors halved the deficit 10 minutes into the second period.

However, despite the away side playing with more impetus thereafter, Buckingham held on to deservedly claim all three points.

Earlier in the day, Buckingham officially unveiled their new first team sponsor, VacSax, whose managing director John Bennett was in attendance and joined the squad following the game.

“The 1st XI, the club and I are delighted to have our new sponsors VacSax on board,” said Jones. “ They are a company that share our values and like us have a real commitment to excellence.

“They are a proud British company who have been manufacturing in the UK for the last 21 years and now supply over 50 per cent of UK NHS and Private Sector Hospitals as well as a growing International Market.

“We are proud to building a relationship with a company that is so committed to quality and making a difference in such a vital area.”