O’Brien and Wood confirmed for Goodwood Members Meeting

Michael O’Brien and James Wood will race at the 78th Goodwood Members’ Meeting on the weekend of March 27 to 28, writes Colin and James Beckett.

The meeting, at the Goodwood Motor Circuit, is the traditional curtain-raiser for the international historic motor racing season.

An array of historic machines will assemble at the West Sussex track, owned by the Duke of Richmond and Gordon, for a full weekend of racing and high-speed demonstrations.

O’Brien, a McLaren driver in the British GT Championship, will race a Lotus 23C, a car not seen in competition since 1965.

The Helmdon-based racer will share driving duties with Ed Thuston in the Lotus, prepared by Neil Fowler Motorsport, while Wood is scheduled to drive a Rover SD1 touring car in the Gerry Marshall Trophy race.

Along with Porsche Le Mans and Formula E driver, Neel Jani, Wood won the saloon cars feature race at last year’s Members’ Meeting.