Covering seven miles of muddy, hilly, multi-terrain running saw entrants rewarded with mince pies and mulled wine at the popular Hooky Christmas Canter.

Twelve festively-dressed Bicester Triathlon Club members competed at the event.

Gary James crossed the line in 0:54, followed by Lee Godber 0:56, Richard Young 1:02, Martin Reader 1:03, Stuart Mathews 1:08, Carol Mathews 1:10, Martyn Lever 1:16, Stella Lever 1:20, Kirsten Doyle and Clare Lawrence 1:30, Cynthia Reader and Stephanie Harrison 1:44.

Stuart Mathews (centre) is pictured at the Hooky Christmas Canter.

Photo: Barry Cornelius.