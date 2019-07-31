Thornborough Cricket Club’s new nets officially opened

Thornborough Cricket Club’s new nets were officially opened on Tuesday August 30.

Club president Paul Chapman cut the ribbon alongside other members, who were joined at the event by sponsors and supporters.

The club, which has been running for more than 100 years, fields two Saturday teams per week, one junior team and has members aged from four up to 92.

It’s new nets were purchased with financial support from Sport England, the Vale of Aylesbury Housing Trust, Tesco, Thornborough Parish Council and the parish of Thornborough.

Club chairman Ian Davies said: “With so many village clubs folding throughout the UK it was imperative we pushed the club forward improving our facilities and therefore our offering to the community ensuring we continue to provide cricket for all, for another 100 plus years.

“Thornborough is more than just a ‘cricket club’ - it is an integral part of the community, therefore needs protecting, supporting and developing.

“As reported previously membership spans from four years old to 92, with our oldest playing member being 80 years old and boasting a playing career with the club of 68 years - that is another good reason to keep the club alive.”

Both teams currently play in the South Northants Cricket League with one in the premier division and the other in division four.

The club is always looking to increase its playing pool so anyone interested in joining should e-mail daviesdave4@aol.com