Winslow and Steeple Claydon athletes compete in World Duathlon Championships in Denmark

A fitness trainer from Winslow, Jane Simons, and a prisoner officer from Steeple Claydon, Tim Fowler both competed at the Duathlon World Championships in Odense, Denmark, last Friday.

Tim finished a superb 25th with a time of 2hrs 3mins in the men’s 50-54 age group while Jane came in an amazing 18th place with a time of 2hrs 16mins in the women’s 40-44 age group.

The duathlon consists of a 10km run, followed by a 40km bike ride, and ending with another 5km run.

Jane began competing in Duathlons when too much running caused injuries which forced her onto a bike in order to keep up her training, while Tim started doing them to keep fit for his physically demanding job.

Both discovered they were recording fast times while training and decided to try to qualify for Team GB earlier in the year. Having been successful, they began to train in earnest for last week’s World Championships.

Tim said: “On the day the nerves really kicked because that’s what I had been training for for so long,” adding, “I set myself a race plan but that went out of the window in the first five minutes!”

Tim and Jane were keen to praise the support they received during the race, Tim saying how enthusiastically the crowd cheered the athletes on, especially toward the end.

Jane said: “Your top has your surname on it so everyone shouted your name as you ran past.”

Reflecting on how they felt when they crossed the finish line, Tim said:

“I had to get my breath back and think about what I’d done – it was a great feeling.”

With reference to her misfortune during qualifying when the chain on her bike broke, Jane said:

“I felt really good and was just so happy that nothing went wrong.”

Going forward, the Buckinghamshire star athletes have much to look forward to and plenty of room for improvement. Tim’s preparation for the World Championships was plague by a knee injury while Jane has to date been competing on a sub-standard bike which she plans to upgrade soon.

Hopefully we will soon be able to report on podium finishes for the talented pair.