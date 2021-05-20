Brackley & District Bowling Club celebrating centenary

Brackley & District Bowling Club members starting their centenary year with Mayor Cllr Chris Cartmell and the council’s Andrew Wallace

Brackley & District Bowling Club started their centenary year celebrations with the help of Mayor Cllr Chris Cartmell.

When the club was formed 100 years ago the then Mayor W.K.J. Law opened the green by bowling a couple of bowls against C.H.T. Hayman, so on this occasion the Mayor was invited by the committee to play against the club’s President Richard Somerton.

They were joined by Andrew Wallace Leisure Facilities & Contracts Manager from South Northamptonshire Council to start the celebrations.

Mayor Chris Cartmell bowls a wood, just as Brackley’s mayor did in 1921 to open the club’s original green

Another big highlight of the club’s centenary year will be when Bowls England visit to play members in an anniversary game on August 5.

When the club began in 1921 the green, which in pre-war times had been tennis courts, was in Mrs Gibbard’s garden in Pebble Lane.

The move to Westminster Road, off Buckingham Road came in March 1974, with the club’s new green being one of the biggest in the county.

Over the past year they have worked hard to improve it and refurbished the club with two new changing rooms .

They have about 70 members but are keen to welcome more, especially young people who would like to try the sport and are taking part in Bowls England’s nationwide initiative, Bowls’ Big Weekend on Sunday, May 30.

“Our doors will be open from 12noon to 4pm when anyone interested is invited to come along,” said secretary and coach Susan Prior.

“Members will explain the game and what to do. We just ask everyone to wear flat shoes please.