From Great Horwood to Tokyo - Charlotte is now the top GB female Olympian

Charlotte Dujardin shows off her bronze medal

A journey that started in the local area has now led to Charlotte Dujardin becoming the most decorated British female Olympian.

She grew up in Finmere and learned dressage in Great Horwood at the start of a remarkable career.

Charlotte and her horse Gio won the bronze medal during a nail-biting individual dressage event at Tokyo Equestrian Park on Wednesday, taking her overall total of medals to six.

On Tuesday, the talented horse rider won her fifth Olympic medal as Great Britain took bronze in the team dressage final, which put her in equal place with rower Katherine Grainger and tennis player Kathleen McKane Godfree, who have a total of five medals each.

However, Charlotte and Gio’s success on Wednesday means she is now at the top.

Speaking to the BBC, the 36-year-old said: “I’m a bit speechless! There’s so many incredible sportspeople that have achieved so much.”

The determined equestrian star took bronze in Tuesday’s team dressage final along with fellow team members Carl Hester, 54, and Charlotte Fry, 25.

She has previously won four other Olympic medals: gold in the team dressage (London 2012); gold in the individual dressage (London 2012); gold in the individual dressage (Rio de Janeiro 2016); silver in the team dressage (Rio de Janeiro 2016).

In London and Rio, Dujardin’s victories were with her horse, Valegro, while for the 2020 games she was riding Gio, who made his Olympic debut in style.

Talking to the BBC she described Gio as her “pocket rocket” with a “heart of gold”.

Looking ahead to the Paris 2024 Olympics, Charlotte told journalists that she believed the medal would be “another colour” after four more years of training with Gio.