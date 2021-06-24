Silverstone confirms full capacity for the British Grand Prix

Fans will return to the British Grand Prix this July

F1 fans will be able to descend upon Silverstone next month after it was confirmed the British Grand Prix could go ahead with a maximum capacity.

Ticket holders will have to provide proof of full vaccination or a negative lateral flow test within 48-hours prior to attending the circuit as part of the pilot event, which will take place the weekend prior to the latest 'freedom day' date set by the government.

The British Grand Prix looks set to attract up to 140,000 motorsport fans for race day (Sunday July 18), with 70,000 in grandstands around the 3.6-mile circuit, and another 70,000 in general admission areas.

Managing Director of Silverstone, Stuart Pringle, said: “This is something we have all been working towards for months and I cannot wait to welcome a full capacity crowd back to Silverstone this July. Many of our fans rolled their tickets over from 2020 but they are now well placed to enjoy what is sure to be one of the highlights of the summer.

“My thanks go to the Culture Secretary and his team at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport for their tireless efforts on behalf of the sports sector, but also the Prime Minister, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove and the teams in No.10 and the Cabinet Office for recognising what an amazing, safe opportunity the British Grand Prix offers to show the world how Britain has dragged itself back on track following the fight against the pandemic.”

F1 President and CEO, Stefano Domenicali added :“It is fantastic news that Silverstone will be a full capacity event and it will be an incredible weekend with hundreds of thousands of fans being there to see our first ever Sprint event on the Saturday and the main event on Sunday.

"I want to express my huge appreciation to the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, Secretaries of State, Oliver Dowden and Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove and Silverstone’s Managing Director, Stuart Pringle for their tireless work to achieve this great outcome. All of the drivers and the teams are hugely looking forward to Silverstone and we can’t wait to be there in July.”

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said: "I'm pleased that Silverstone will be able to welcome fans back to their large outdoor site for the pinnacle of British motorsport.