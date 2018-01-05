5 things to do around Buckingham this month

Here is a guide to some of the events coming up in the area over the next month.

1 MUSIC

One Night of Queen, Waterside Theatre, Aylesbury, January 5

Gary Mullen presents the Queen experience in full, authentic voice. Gary has been a lifelong Queen fan and has always been a keen singer. His career as Freddie started in 2000, when his wife and his mother secretly applied to the Granada TV show, Stars in Their Eyes. Gary won the overall Live Grand Final, polling 864,838 votes, more than double the runner up and setting the all-time record for votes on the show. Gary is featured in the Stars in Their Eyes video, CD and book and has represented the UK on Euro Stars in Their Eyes. After the television experience, Gary performed as a solo artist, but immediately started to receive rave reviews and was encouraged by the audience reaction. Therefore, in 2002 he created One Night of Queen and formed his band The Works. Since then One Night of Queen have gone from strength to strength. For the past five years they have consistently performed over 150 shows per year in a variety of countries.

Details: www.atgtickets.com/aylesbury

2 MUSIC

Bowie Experience, Waterside Theatre, Aylesbury, January 6

Bowie Experience celebrates the music of one of the world’s greatest pop icons, David Bowie. A must-see for all Bowie fans, the latest production promises an unforgettable journey of sound and vision, featuring all the hits from A to Ziggy. Bowie Experience brings the golden years of David Bowie to theatres across the globe. So, put on your red shoes and Let’s Dance.

Details: www.atgtickets.com/aylesbury

3 THEATRE

Jersey Boys, Milton Keynes Theatre, January 23 to February 3

Jersey Boys is the remarkable true story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons and their rise to stardom from the wrong side of the tracks. These four boys from New Jersey became one of the most successful bands in pop history, were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and sold 175 million records worldwide, all before they turned 30. The show is packed with their hits, including Beggin’, Sherry, Walk Like A Man, December, 1963 (Oh What a Night), Big Girls Don’t Cry, My Eyes Adored You, Let’s Hang On (To What We’ve Got), Bye Bye Baby, Can’t Take My Eyes Off You, Working My Way Back to You, Fallen Angel, Rag Doll and Who Loves You. Winner of Broadway’s Tony, London’s Olivier and Australia’s Helpmann Awards for Best New Musical, Jersey Boys is the winner of 57 major awards worldwide and has been seen by over 25 million people worldwide.

Details: www.atgtickets.com/miltonkeynes

4 MUSIC

Sarah McQuaid, Queens Park Arts Centre, Aylesbury, January 26

Recently honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Ards International Guitar Festival in Northern Ireland, Sarah has drawn critical praise for her voice (which has been variously likened to malt whiskey and melted chocolate) and her engaging rapport with audiences.

Details: www.sarahmcquaid.com

5 MUSIC

The Moon Dogs, Queens Park Arts Centre, Aylesbury, January 19

They describe themselves as “probably the best blues rock band in the UK”. See if they live up to the billing when they take their gutsy, rootsy sound to Aylesbury this month.

Details: www.moondogs.co.uk

