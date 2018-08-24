5 things to do in and around Buckingham

Here is our guide to some of the events taking place in and around Buckingham this week.

1 Country show

Winslow Show, Sheep Street, Winslow, 9am - 5pm Bank Holiday Monday August 27

Mark the end of the school summer holidays with a great day of family fun and traditional country entertainments (pictured above). Over 80 stalls, a crafts marquee, competitions, home made refreshments, country pursuits, beer tent and many groups fundraising for local good causes. Watch or take part in the popular horse show and show jumping, or enter your dog in one of the pedigree or novelty dog show classes. Whether you have a posh pooch or a lovable scruffy mutt, the dog show is held under Kennel Club rules and regulations and is sure to have a class perfect for your pet. The livestock show, organised by Edgecott and Winslow Young Farmers, run sheep and grain competitions. For a chance to meet the sheep and chat to local farmers, visit the agricultural display area. There will be a wide variety of artists and crafts to admire and you can try your luck at fairground games and enjoy live music from Woburn Swing Band. Other highlights include a vintage and classic car and tractor display, On Target archery and axe throwing and a children’s funfair and entertainer. Admission £3 adults, £2 concessions, £1 children. Parking is limited, but there are car parks in the town off the High Street. For further information and to obtain a horse show or dog show schedule visit:

www.winslowshow.org.uk

2 Walk

Guided walk around Olney, north end, 11am - 12.30pm Sunday August 26

Find out more about the north end of the town on a guided tour starting from the Cowper and Newton Museum at Orchard Side, Market Place, Olney (pictured in circle, right). Talk includes the Great Fires of Olney and the life and trades of the 18th and 19th centuries. Charge £6.

www.cowperandnewtonmuseum.org.uk

3 Music

Swanbourne Music festival (BetseyFest), The Betsey Wynne, Swanbourne, 12.30 - 9.30pm Sunday August 26

Live music headlined by Scouting For Girls (pictured in circle by Tom Van-Schelven). Local stalls, kids’ inflatables, mermaid performer, hula hooping artist, bars and a huge choice of food stalls. Adults £30 on the gate, concessions available, under 10s free.

www.swanbournemusicfestival.co.uk

4 Immersive theatre

Our House in Town, New Theatre, Oxford, 7.30pm tonight (Friday)

Join Lord and Lady Limits in the Piano Bar for a night of entertainment that is as much a house party as a floorshow with close up magic, jazz and opera singers, acrobats and jugglers. Tickets for this unique evening start from £30. Call the box office on 0844 871 3020 or book online:

www.atgtickets.com/oxford

5 Theatre

Crooners, Waterside Theatre, Aylesbury, 7.30pm tomorrow (Saturday)

Live comedy music show with witty and exhilarating crooner classics like Mac the Knife, Beyond the Sea and Come Fly With Me. Expect hilarious one-liners, laugh out loud silliness and superb musical numbers. Tickets from £24.15. Box office 0844 871 7607 or book online:

www.atgtickets.com/aylesbury

