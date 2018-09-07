5 things to do in and around Buckingham

Here is our guide to some of the events taking place in and around Buckingham this week.

1 Theatre

Rain Man, Milton Keynes Theatre, 7.30pm tonight (Friday) and 2.30pm and 7.30pm tomorrow (Saturday)

Based on the Oscar winning film starring Tom Cruise and Dustin Hoffman. When self centred salesman Charlie Babbit discovers that his long lost brother Raymond, an autistic savant with a genius for numbers, has inherited the family fortune, he sets out to get ‘his half’. Charlie borrows Raymond from the institution where he has spent most of his life and the two brothers embark on a trip across America where Charlie discovers that Raymond is worth more than he could have ever imagined. Starring Matthew Horne (Raymond), best known for his starring role in Gavin and Stacey as well as the Catherine Tate Show; and Ed Speleers (Charlie) who starred as Jimmy Kent in Downton Abbey. Tickets from £15.40. Box office 0844 871 7652 or book online:

2 Antique items

MK Handmade and Vintage Autumn Weekend Extravaganza, in front of John Lewis, The Centre:MK (Milton Keynes Shopping Centre,) 9am-6pm tomorrow (Saturday) and 10.30am-5pm Sunday September 9

Free entry. A huge indoor treasure trove of 130+ exhibitors on pop up market stalls, a paradise for lovers of the unique, crammed with an eclectic mix of thousands of high quality authentic vintage/retro/antique and handcrafted bargains, every item a one-off and no retail items permitted. From furniture to fashion, jewellery to jukeboxes, weird to wonderful, timeworn to chic.

3 Family theatre

Peppa Pig’s Adventure, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, 1pm and 4pm tomorrow (Saturday) and 10am and 1pm Sunday September 9

Join Peppa as she gets ready to go on an exciting camping trip to the woods with George and her school friends, including Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep and Gerald Giraffe. Tickets from £17. Box office 01604 624811 or book online:

4 Film

Isle of Dogs (PG) 7.30pm tonight (Friday) and The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society (12A) 7.30pm tomorrow (Saturday), The Film Place, Buckingham

Animated film Isle of Dogs is set on Trash Island, a desolate Japanese prison colony where hundreds of dogs have been exiled by the villainous mayor. Things change when the mayor’s nephew crash lands on the island to rescue his own lost dog. Lily James and Jessica Brown Findlay star in The Guernsey Literary ... Based on the best selling novel of the same name, a doe eyed London author travels to Guernsey in 1946 with a view to writing about a book club that started during the German occupation as a cover for resistance work. Tickets £5.50 adults, £5 concessions, £3 students/children available on the door or in advance from The Old Gaol or online:

5 Variety

The Paulerspury Players 30th Anniversary Celebration Variety Show, Paulerspury Village Hall, 7.30pm tomorrow (Saturday)

Songs, sketches, comedy and music hall favourites. Tickets £12.50 include sit down meal in the interval. Licensed bar. Box office 01327 811578 or 0845 8334910 or book online:

