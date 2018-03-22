5 things to do in and around the Buckingham area

Here is our guide to some of the events coming up in and around the Buckingham area.

1 Comedy

Funhouse Comedy Club, Towcester Mill Brewery, Chantry Lane, Towcester, 7pm Thursday March 29

The very special guest is Alan Hudson, who has appeared on Live at the Apollo, Mock the Week and the Royal Variety Show. He will be joined by Lenny Sherman. Compere Pete Teckman. Doors open 7pm, show starts 8pm. Food available. Tickets £15 in advance including booking fee. 01327 437060 or:

www.funhousecomedy.co.uk

2 Opera

The Gondoliers, Stantonbury Theatre, Milton Keynes, 7.30pm Friday March 23 and Saturday March 24

Wolverton Gilbert & Sullivan Society, in a gloriously staged production with colourful costume, full orchestra and big chorus, invite you to be transported to 18th century Venice to meet handsome brothers, Marco and Giuseppe Palmieri, gondoliers extraordinaire. Our feckless pair have married their pretty girlfriends. However, their happy ever after is interrupted by the news that one of them (and only one of them) is of royal birth and is due to take up his role as King of Barataria at once. No one knows who is the rightful heir, so they are both transported to their new kingdom to await the fateful decision. Which one will be crowned and who will be his queen? Tickets £16 adults; £13 full time students, unwaged and anyone aged 60 and over; £5 for children (under 14s). Book online:

www.wolvertongands.co.uk

3 Crafts

Easter Craft Workshop for Kids, PK Kid’s Zone, Buckingham, 1-2pm Good Friday March 30

Book now for this exciting workshop being held next Friday by Crafty Little Monsters for the start of Easter. There will be ceramic bunny tea light painting, Easter card making and lots more. Cost is £6 per child. Spaces are limited so online booking is advised:

www.craftylittlemonsters.com

4 Film

Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool (15), 7.30pm Fridat March 23 and Paddington 2, 6.30pm Saturday March 24, The Film Place, Buckingham

Biography/drama Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool stars Annette Benning, Jamie Bell, Vanessa Redgrave and Julie Walters. Hollywood star Gloria Grahame falls in love with a young British actor, Peter Turner, 30 years her junior, in the twilight of her career (pictured above). The film is based on his memoir and moves between 1979, the year of their affair, and 1981, when a cancer stricken Grahame arrives at Turner’s house in Liverpool. She recuperates in the care of his parents. Adventure comedy Paddington 2 stars Jim Broadbent, Ben Wishaw and Hugh Grant in a blend of live action and animation. Paddington Bear gets into unexpected trouble when he attempts to buy a very special birthday present for his adoptive family. He is imprisoned and plots his escape with the help of his fellow inmates. Tickets £5.50 adults, £5 concessions, £3 students/children. Available on the door or from The Old Gaol or reserve online:

www.thefilmplace.org.uk

5Music

Aylesbury Choral Society, St Mary’s Church, Aylesbury, 7.30pm Saturday March 24

St Matthew Passion will be performed by the choral society, accompanied by Aylesbury Sinfonietta, all under the baton of ACS musical director Jeff Stewart. With soloist Janet Shell. Tickets cost £15 and are available online from :

www.aylesburychoral.org.uk

