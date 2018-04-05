5 things to do in and around the Buckingham area

Here is our guide to some of the events coming up in and around the Buckingham area this week.

1 Music

Mozart Classics, Buckingham Parish Church, 7.30pm, Saturday April 7

Buckingham Choral Society, whose roots go back to 1859, present their Spring 2018 Concert conducted by Julian Mann. The programme features popular Mozart Classics including the Great Mass in C minor (K.427); Exsultate, jubilate (K.165) - performed by soprano Isabelle Morgan; and the Piano Concerto on A Major, no 23 (K488), considered to be one of Mozart’s best concertos, which will showcase the society’s very talented repetiteur and pianist Kevin Vockerodt. The concert will also feature the highly acclaimed Orchestra of Stowe Opera together with young talented soloists from the Birmingham Conservatoire of Music and the Royal Academy of Music. Tickets £15 adults, £5 under 18s, available from the Tourist Information office in The Old Gaol in Buckingham or online:

www.wegottickets.com

2 School holidays family theatre

Mischief and Mystery in Moomin Valley, State Music Room, Stowe, 11am, 1pm and 3pm Thursday April 12

A brand new children’s theatre show. Open a book and discover a world where anything is possible. Be sure to pack your imagination and join an unforgettable journey to Moomin Valley (pictured above) where everyone is welcome, nature thrives and adventures are plentiful. Magical puppetry, an ingenious set, original music and interactive play will delight young audiences and encourage them to immerse themselves in a unique participatory story telling experience. Expect snow, surprises and plenty of Moomin mischief. Ticket price £8.50, family of four £30. Suitable for ages four to seven years. Running time one hour. Box office 01280 825710 or book online:

www.artsatstowe.co.uk

3 Music

Fiori Musicali presents Mozart with Simon Standage, State Music Room, Stowe, 7.30pm Sunday April 8

Fiori Musicali return to Stowe with one of the great names of music - Simon Standage (pictured) - renowned for his many recordings of Mozart and Haydn. The highlight of Fiori’s programme will be Mozart’s Divertimento in E flat K563 for violin, viola and cello - Mozart at his most sublime. Running time two hours 20 minutes including interval. Book online:

www.fiori-musicali.com

4 Musical

Fame Jr, Roxburgh Hall, Stowe, 2.30pm and 7.30pm, Saturday April 7

Local young people have spent a week of intense rehearsals recreating the 80s hit musical phenomenon. With fully choreographed routines, songs and leg warmers galore to leave the audience dancing in the aisles! Tickets £12, concessions available, Box office 01280 825710 or book online.

www.artsatstowe.co.uk

5 Film

Call Me By Your Name (15), 7.30pm, Friday April 6 and Wonder (PG) 7.30pm, Saturday April 7, The Film Place, Buckingham

Call Me By Your Name is a romantic drama set in 1983 about two young men discovering awakening desire over the course of an Italian summer. Wonder tells the story of a boy with facial disfigurements caused by a car accident. Tickets £5.50 adults, £5 concessions, £3 students/children on the door or from The Old Gaol or online:

www.thefilmplace.org.uk

