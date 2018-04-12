5 things to do in and around the Buckingham area

Here is our guide to some of the events taking place in and around Buckingham this week.

1 Music

Boogienotes Music Pop Up Piano Bar, StoweBucks, Stowe School, 7.30pm Friday April 13

Renowned pianist Miles Nottage with a line up of drums, guitar, bass, sax and vocalists will keep the audience entertained all night long with classic and contemporary dance tunes from Taylor Swift to Chic Le Freak. A fabulous evening of great music, gorgeous street food and a superb atmosphere. Tickets including food £30. Book online:

www.milesnottage.com

2 Music

Butterfly’s Wing featuring Jacqui Dankworth and Christian Garrick, Ugland Auditorium, Stowe, 7.30pm Saturday April 14

A feast of songs with Grammy award winning Jacqui Dankworth joined by an all star line up including composer and jazz pianist David Gordon, jazz violinist Christian Garrick and Ben Davis, whose group Basquiat Strings have been Mercury nominated. Four fantastic musicians, a wonderfully transparent sound-world, by turns magical, witty and powerful with a panoply of seductive rhythms and cutting edge improvisation and lyrics. Running time two hours, 45 minutes including interval. Tickets £16, members and concessions £15, students £8. Box office 01280 825710 or book online:

www.artsatstowe.co.uk

3 Ballet

The Little Mermaid, Milton Keynes Theatre, 7.30pm Tuesday April 17 through to Saturday April 21

Northern Ballet bring another innovative tale to the stage with a performance of Hans Christian Andersen’s classic fairy story (pictured in circle right). Telling the story of a young mermaid who is willing to give up everything she knows in the search for love. Tickets £14.90 to £40.90. Box office 0844 871 7652.

www.atgtickets.com/miltonkeynes

4 Auction

Auction of Promises, Winslow Public Hall, 6.30pm for 7pm tomorrow Saturday Aprill 14

St Laurence Church, Winslow is holding this auction to raise funds for improving access and usability of the church to cater for all ages. Tickets £10 to include a two course meal. There will also be a bar and a raffle. Contact Jo Anderson on 01296 712650 or email:

joanna.anderson@live.com

5 Film

The Death of Stalin (15), 7.30pm, Friday April 13 and Star Wars: The Last Jedi (12A), 7.30pm, Saturday April 14, The Film Place, Buckingham

Comedy drama The Death of Stalin is back by popular demand. Starring Rupert Friend, Olga Kurylenko and Andrea Risborough. The sudden death of Joseph Stalin triggers a frantic power struggle among his acolytes, who include his lack lustre deputy Matlenkof, the party secretary Khruschchev and General Georgy Zhukov. Science fiction adventure action film Star Wars: The Last Jedi (pictured above) stars Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher and Laura Dern. The Resistance, led by General Leia, are on the run. As the First Order close in, their only hope is if Rey can tempt Jedi Master Luke Skywalker back to the fight. His solitary existence is disturbed when he encounters Rey, and her desire to learn the ways of the Jedi forces Luke to make a decision that changes their lives forever. Tickets £5.50 adults, £5 concessions, £3 students/children. Available on the door or from The Old Gaol or online:

www.thefilmplace.org.uk

