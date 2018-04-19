5 things to do in and around the Buckingham area

Here is our guide to some of the events coming up in and around the Buckingham area.

1 Theatre

The Last Ship, Royal and Derngate, Northampton, Tuesday April 24 - Saturday April 28

The UK tour of Sting’s personal, political and passionate musical is an epic tale of community, hope and a great act of collective defiance. The Last Ship (pictured above by Pamela Raith) features an original score with music and lyrics by Sting. Gideon Fletcher, a sailor, returns home from sea to discover the ship building life he left behind in chaos. The yard is closing and no one knows what will come next. With the engine fired and pistons in motion, picket lines are drawn as foreman Jackie and his wife Peggy fight to hold their community together in the face of the gathering storm. Tickets £12 - £50. Box office 01604 624811 or book online:

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

2 Comedy

Funhouse Comedy Club, Towcester Mill Brewery, Chantry Lane, 7pm Thursday April 26

Ian Stone, Bennett Arron and Matt Stellingwerf with compere Pete Teckman. Food available from 6pm, show starts at 8pm. Tickets £15 in advance including booking fee. 01327 437060.

www.funhousecomedy.co.uk

3 Theatre

The Play That Goes Wrong, Milton Keynes Theatre, Monday April 23 - Saturday April 28

Back by phenomenal demand, the multi-award-winning smash hit comedy returns to Milton Keynes following its sell out success in 2017. The Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society are putting on a 1920s murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong... does! Tickets from £16.90. Box office 0844 871 7652.

www.atgtickets.com/miltonkeynes

4 Film

Goodbye Christopher Robin (PG), 7.30pm April 19 and Battle of the Sexes (12A), 7.30pm April 20, The Film Place, Buckingham

Back by popular demand, biopic drama Goodbye Christopher Robin is about the relationship between author A. A. Milne and his son, who inspired the stories of lazy, honey loving bear Winnie the Pooh. Starring Margot Robbie and Kelly Macdonald. Comedy drama Battle of the Sexes is based on real events in 1973. Angry that women are not paid as much as men, American tennis player Billie Jean King and a group of other top female players form their own tour. Sensing an opportunity, former male star Bobby Riggs challenges them to a Battle of the Sexes - a winner takes all match. Starring Emma Stone, Steve Carell, Bill Pullman and Chris Parnell. Tickets £5.50 adults, £5 concessions, £3 students/children. Available on the door or from The Old Gaol or reserve online at:

www.thefilmplace.org.uk

5 St Geroge’s Day

Pie and Pudding Night, The Bell, Winslow, 7.30pm Monday April 23

Celebrate St George’s Day and enjoy a pie and pudding at the home of a great British Pie Awards Gold standard winner, The Bell in Winslow (pictured in circle below, left). Organised by the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RABI), which supports farming families in need, the two-course beef pie and pudding supper with tea and coffee costs £17.50. Photographs may be taken at the event to help publicise the work of the charity. Tickets can be bought directly from Clare Cook at The Bell or call Ginny Stollery on 07768 335854 or email:

ginny1@inbox.com

