5 things to do in and around the Buckingham area

Here is our guide to some of the events coming up in and around Buckingham this week

1 Museum

Cowper and Newton Museum, Orchard Side, Market Place, Olney, 10.30am - noon, Thursday (May 3)

Refreshments begin in the Courtyard on this date. £3 will give you a hot drink and a piece of cake in the beautiful tranquil garden.

www.cowperandnewtonmuseum.org.uk

2 Theatre

Pericles, Prince De Tyr, Oxford Playhouse, tonight (Friday) and tomorrow (Saturday)

Theatre company Cheek by Jowl present one of Shakespeare’s more rarely seen plays. It is a story of a man who becomes estranged from those he loves. A man who slowly and miraculously becomes reunited with them, more through fate than by his efforts. It is about the mystery of love, loss and of love rediscovered after a painful and confusing absence. The embers dim and glow in some of the greatest and most moving scenes Shakespeare ever wrote. Tickets from £10 to £30. Box office 01865 305305 or book online:

www.oxfordplayhouse.com

3 Film

Pecking Order (PG), 7.30pm tonight (Friday) and Bombshell - The Hedy Lamarr Story (12A), 7.30pm tomorrow (Saturday), The Film Place, Buckingham

Pecking Order is a quirkily entertaining documentary about behind the scenes preparations for the New Zealand championships in poultry, bantam and pigeons (pictured above). Bombshell - The Hedy Lamarr Story is a documentary about the Vienna born actress who fled an oppressive marriage to make a name for herself as one of the leading ladies of Hollywood’s Golden Age in the 1940s. She went on to marry five more times, but behind the glamour and sex appeal was a talented and inquisitive inventor who created a radio system that is now considered the basis of Bluetooth technology. Tickets £5.50 adults, £5 concessions, £3 students/children, available on the door or from The Old Gaol or buy online:

www.thefilmplace.org.uk

4 Theatre

A Doll’s House, Stantonbury Theatre, Milton Keynes, 7.30pm Monday April 30

Theatrical Niche return to Statonbury with a new adaptation of Henrik Ibsen’s classic, reworked for a modern audience. Mr and Mrs Helmer are the iconic power couple. They excel at excelling - at work, staying on top, socialising. But as his autobiography rolls out, it seems there are a few things that Mr Helmer may not have mentioned in his foreward. This artful adaptation focuses on the impossible idolisation of one ‘perfect’ woman, by a man who walks with weights around his ankles. Working with some of the UK’s leading mental health charities, the company use verbatim interviews and emotive choreography to rocket Ibsen’s famous tale into a hugely relevant retelling. Tickets £15, concessions £13, school groups £10. Box office 01908 324466 or book online:

www.stantonburytheatre.co.uk

5 Theatre

The King Lear, Stantonbury Theattre, Milton Keynes, 7.30pm Wednesday May 2

A modern take on Shakespeare with Mr Lear, the landlord, imitating his famous namesake in demanding to know which daughter loves him the most, as he contemplates his retirement and the division of his ‘kingdom’, the pub. Tickets £15, concessions £13, school groups £10. Box office 01908 324466 or book online:

www.stantonburytheatre.co.uk