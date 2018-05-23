5 things to do in and around the Buckingham area

Here is our guide to some of the events coming up in and around the Buckingham area

1 Theatre

Murder by Misadventure, Southfield Primary Academy, Banbury Road, Brackley, 7.30pm Wednesday May 30 through to Friday June 1

Brackley Players present this cliff hanging mystery thriller, with the action taking place over an eight week period in 1992. Harold Kent and his wife Emma live in the top floor apartment of a cliff top block of flats overlooking the sea somewhere on the south coast. Harold is a tv thriller writer currently experiencing tension within his writing partnership with Paul Riggs. Emma is left helpless watching the artistic differences between the two men escalate almost to breaking point. Doors open at 7pm. Tickets £9, concessions £7 available from Davies and Partners, The Market Place, Brackley or 07516 408897 or online:

www.brackleyplayers.org.uk

2 Theatre

The Band, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, Tuesday May 29 to Saturday June 9

Featuring the music of Take That this musical is set in 1992 and for five 16 year old girls the band is everything. The girls, once inseparable, reunite after 25 years apart and try once more to fulfil their dream of meeting the boyband whose music became the sound track of their lives. Tracks include Never Forget, Back For Good, A Million Love Songs and Rule The World. Tickets £19.50 to £49.50. Box office 01604 624811 or book online:

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

3 Film

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri (15), 7.30pm tonight (Friday) and Coco (PG) 6.30pm tomorrow (Saturday), The Film Place, Buckingham

Three Billboards is an Oscar winning crime drama starring Woody Harrelson and Francis McDormand. After months have passed without an arrest, a woman pressures the town’s revered police chief into continuing the investigation into her daughter’s rape and murder by putting up three billboards highlighting the unresolved crime, on the main road into the town. Animation adventure Coco (pictured in circle) tells the story of a Mexican boy who, against the wishes of his parents, dreams of being a famous guitar player. Tickets £5.50 adults, £5 concessions, £3 students/children, available on the door or from The Old Gaol or online:

www.thefilmplace.org.uk

4 Musical

Chess The Musical, The Cooper School, Bicester, 7.30pm Thursday May 31 to Saturday June 2

Bicester Choral and Operatic Society take the audience back to the 1980s with a production written by ABBA’s Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus with Tim Rice. Chess tells a story of love and political intrigue set against the backdrop of the Cold War. A romance develops between a chess player and the manager of another player. Will love unite nations or cause treachery on the world stage. From Bangkok to Budapest, the players, lovers, politicians and spies all struggle to get the upper hand. Doors and licenced bar open from 6.45pm. Tickets £13 and £7 available from Coles Bookstore in Bicester or online from:

www.ticketsource.co.uk/BCOS

5 Half term

Glowworm Fun Trail, Cowper and Newton Museum, Olney, Saturday May 26 to Saturday June 2

Something for half term Inspired by William Cowper’s poem The Glowworm, follow an exciting trail around the museum and gardens. Usual admission applies. £1 per trail.

