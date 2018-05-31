5 things to do in and around the Buckingham area

Here is our guide to some of the events coming up in and around the Buckingham area

1 Music

Songs of Peace, St Cecilia’s Church, Adstock, 7.30pm Saturday June 2

In remembrance of the end of the Great War and the fight of the Suffragettes a century ago, the Adstock Singers will perform songs of peace, freedom and joy. Come, Pack Up Your troubles and enjoy a rich and varied programme, which will include music by Mozart, Sibelius, John Rutter and the Beatles, with a sprinkling of wartime songs and anthems. Proceeds in aid of Puzzle Centre, Buckingham. Tickets £8 adults, £2 children available on the door. Refreshments included.

www.adstocksingers.wordpress.com

2 Theatre

Legally Blonde, Milton Keynes Theatre, 7.30pm June 1-2

Lucie Jones stars as Elle Woods in this all singing all dancing stage adaptation of the popular feel good pink fest romantic comedy movie. College sweetheart and homecoming queen Elle Woods doesn’t take no for an answer. When her boyfriend dumps her for someone more serious, Elle puts down the credit card, hits the books and heads for Harvard Law School. Along the way Elle proves that being true to yourself never goes out of style. Tickets from £15. Box office 0844 8717652.

www.atgtickets.com/miltonkeynes

3 Theatre

The Band, Royal and Derngate Theatre, Northampton, now through to Saturday June 9

Written by award winning writer Tim Firth, this new musical, set to the music of Take That, is about what it’s like to grow up with a boy band. For five 16 year old friends in 1992, the band is everything. Twenty five years on we are reunited with the group of friends, now 40 something women, as they try once more to fulfil their dream of meeting their heroes, whose music became the sound track to their lives. Tickets from £19.50. Box office 01604 624811.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

4 Film

The Post (12A), 7.30pm June 1 and Early Man (PG), 6.30pm June 2

Directed by Steven Spielberg and starring Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks and Sarah Paulson, The Post (above) is a true story of how in 1971 the editor and owner of The Washington Post wrestled with the dilemma of whether to publish the Pentagon Papers - damning documents about the Vietnam War that Richard Nixon wanted suppressed. Animation comedy Early Man as a cast including Eddie Redmayne, Tom Hiddleston, Richard Ayoade, Rob Brydon and Timothy Spall. Set in prehistoric times it follows a simple stone age man named Dug whose way of life is threatened by a tribe with French accents wielding bronze weapons. Adults £5.50, concessions £5, students/children £3 available on the door or from The Old Gaol or online:

www.thefilmplace.org.uk

5 Music

Boo Hewerdine and Darden Smith plus support, Tingewick Village Hall, Buckingham, 7.30pm June 1

Boo from the UK and Darden from the USA joined together nearly 30 years ago to make the record Evidence. Since then they have both prospered in their individual careers. Tickets £12 in advance from The Royal Oak in Tingewick or The Old Gaol in Buckinghamor £14 on door.

www.wegottickets.com/emptyroompromotions