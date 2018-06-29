5 things to do in and around the Buckingham area

Here is our guide to some of the events coming up in and around the Buckingham area this week.

1 Music, theatre, food

Ayres and Graces - an evening in the company of Samuel Pepys, The Old Gaol, Buckingham, 7.30pm tomorrow (Saturday)

George Higgins performs as Samuel Pepys music performed by Mr Simpson’s Little Consort. Tapas anddrinks are available at the Kings Head (next to the Old Gaol) from 6.30pm prior to

the performance. Pepys’ diaries provide a unique insight into London life in the 17th century. He served as a naval administrator and MP and was aboard the ship which returned Charles II from Holland to restore the English monarchy to the throne in 1660. Far from being a dry record of historical events, Pepys chronicles his day to day life through the restoration, plague and great fire, in shorthand with no holds barred when it comes to his many extra-marital affairs. This is a fun evening of theatre and music. In the true spirt of restoration theatre you are invited to eat, drink and be merry while Pepys delights you with tales of drinking, womanising and historical intrigue as well as more mundane matters concerning his natural bodily functions. Pepys was a passionate musician, he composed, and played the lute, theorbo, viol and keyboard. This is most definitely an adults only evening and probably unsuitable for persons with a delicate constitution or suffering the vapours!

Tickets including tapas and a drink £16, tickets for performance only £10.

07938 916976 or email: sue@pierssnell.force9.co.uk

2 Music

Rock and Pop Choir, Roxburgh Hall, Stowe, 7pm Sunday July 1

Boogienotes Rock and Pop Choir performs a variety of songs from the last few years as well as wartime tunes and medleys. Running time approximately one hour.

Suitable for age 10 upwards. Tickets £8, discounts available, 01280 825710 or:

www.artsatstowe.co.uk

3 Theatre

HandleBards present Romeo and Juliet, South Front, Stowe School, 7pm Wednesday July 7

The HandleBards are the world’s first cycling theatre company. The all female troupe presents Shakespeare’s famous story of Romeo and Juliet who fall in love despite the fact their families hate each other. Tickets £15, discounts available.

Box office 01290 825710, or: www.artsatstowe.co.uk

4 Film

Phantom Thread (15), 7.30pm tonight (Friday) and I, Tonya, 7.30pm tomorrow (Saturday) at The Film Place, Buckingham

Phantom Thread is a drama staring Daniel Day-Lewis, set in the glamour of 1950s post war London. I. Tonya tells the story of talented figure skater Tonya Harding whose life and legacy becomes tarnished when her husband conspires to injure one of her competitors. Tickets £5.50 adults, £5 concessions, £3 students/children available on the door or from The Old

Gaol or online:

www.thefilmplace.org.uk

5 Quilts

Quilt and Flower Celebration, St Mary’s, Church Lane, Thornborough, 1-5pm tomorrow (Saturday) and Sunday July 1

No entrance fee, all donations to charity. All welcome to the Songs of Praise in the church at 6pm on Sunday to learn more about quilts and how they have been used for communication purposes over the years. Delicious refreshments served from 2.30 - 4.30pm on both days in the village hall by WIGS, the Thornborough and Thornton WI Gastronomic Services.