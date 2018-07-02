5 things to do in and around the Buckingham area

Here is our guide to some of the events taking place in and around Buckingham this week.

1 Musical

An Officer and A Gentleman, Wycombe Swan, 7.30pm Monday July 9 - Saturday July 14 with additional 2.30pm matinees on the Wednesday and Saturday

This brand new musical is based on the 1982 Oscar winning film starring Richard Gere that tells the story of Zack Mayo who is in training to become a US Navy Pilot. When Zack rolls into boot camp with a bit too much of a swagger, drill sergeant Foley doesn’t make life easy for him. But when Zack falls in love with local girl Paula Pokrifki and tragedy befalls his friend and fellow candidate, Zack realises the importance of love and friendship. Tickets from £19.40. 0844 871 7652 or

www.atgtickets.com/miltonkeynes

2 Theatre

The Cripple of Innishmaan, The Mill Arts Centre, Banbury, 7.30pm Wednesday July 11 - Saturday July 14

Banbury Cross Players present this wickedly funny, poignant play set in 1934 on a small island off the west coast of Ireland. The arrival of a Hollywood film crew on a neighbouring island sets the youngsters’ hearts racing with the prospect of escape and a new life in the USA. Local disabled orphan, Billy, able and bright, and in love with local girl Helen, is cared for by two aged aunts. He is derided by the locals and protected by his aunts. Billy, desperate to audition, to break away from the bitter tedium of his daily life, persuades a local fisherman to take him to the neighbouring island by telling him he is dying of TB. Billy is cast in the film and goes to the USA. What does he discover about Hollywood? Will he return home to ‘get the girl’? Warning, the play contains strong language. Tickets £12.50, concessions £11.50. Box office 01295 279002 or:

www.themillartscentre.co.uk

3 Museum

Wood carving demonstration, Cowper and Newton Museum, Orchard Side, Olney, 10.30am - 4.30pm tomorrow (Saturday)

Wood carving demonstration by talented members of the British Woodcarvers Association. Usual museum admission applies.

www.cowperandnewtonmuseum.org.uk

4 Workshop

Launton Handbell Ringers free open evening handbell workshop, St Laurence Room, Market Square, Winslow, 7.30 - 8.30pm Thursday July 12

Everyone welcome to find out what handbell ringing is all about by watching, listening and trying it out for themselves. Formed by founder Fred Sharpe in 1951 the Launton Handbell Ringers play an historic set of bells, the oldest one being 1696. For more details call Joan Harris on 01869 345351 or visit:

www.launtonhandbellringers.weebly.com

5 Musical

Jersey Boys, Waterside Theatre, Aylesbury, 7.30pm now through to Saturday July 14, with additional 2.30pm matinees on Thursdays and Saturdays

This incredibly popular show telling the true story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons returns to the Waterside for a two week stint featuring hit after legendary hit including Beggin’, December 1963 (Oh What A Night) and Big Girls Don’t Cry. Lewis Griffiths, who we recently featured in an exclusive interview for GO, returns to the role of Nick Massi. Tickets from £20. Box office 0844 871 7607 or:

www.atgtickets.com/aylesbury

