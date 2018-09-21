5 things to do in and around the Buckingham area

Here is our guide to some of the events taking place in and around the Buckingham area.

1 Comedy

Funhouse Comedy Club, Towcester Mill Brewery, Chantry Lane, Towcester, 7pm Thursday September 27

Enjoy a night of laughter with Mandy Muden, Nathan Caton and Richard Lindesay. Compere is Pete Teckman. Food available from 6pm, the show starts at 8pm. Tickets £15 in advance from:

www.funhousecomedy.co.uk

2 Literature

Milton Keynes Literary Festival, The Holiday Inn, Central Milton Keynes, today (Friday) through to Monday September 24

Celebrating everything bookish or wordy, the festival returns for its second year with an impressive line up of authors, poets and performers. Readers and theatre goers will recognise bestselling authors Mark Haddon, Stella Duffy, Adam Mars-Jones and Bryony Lavery. Fans of performance poetry will be able to see modern icons Lemn Sissay and Hollie McNish, and budding writers will be able to sharpen their skills with the Open University’s creative writing team. All are welcome to mingle with the literary crowd, get books signed or take part in a workshop to become wordsmiths themselves. Local talent will be present too including translator Joe Laredo, best selling crime author Adam Croft and children’s book designer and writer Kate Milner. As well as all this there are storytelling performances and workshops, an LGBT literary salon and the breakfast launch of MK Foodbank’s heartfelt anthology, Tales From The Foodbank. For full programme information and tickets visit:

www.mklitfest.org

3 History

Take a Walk with William Cowper, Cowper and Newton Museum, Orchard Side, Market Place, Olney, 12 noon - 3.30pm

Come along to the family friendly afternoon and find out more about the local poet who inspired the Romantic Poets. This event is part of the MK LitFest.

www.cowperandnewtonmuseum.org.uk

4 Music

Steven Mead - world renowned euphonium soloist, Ugland Auditorium, Stowe School, 7pm tomorrow (Saturday)

During the concert Steven (pictured below) will perform a number of solo items and will be accompanied by the Brackley & District Band led by a former pupil of his, Micah Parsons, as well as brass musicians from Stowe School. Tickets £12, concessions £10 available from 01280 825710 or online:

www.artsatstowe.co.uk

5 Film

Beast (15), 7.30pm tonight (Friday) and Funny Cow (15), 7.30pm tomorrow (Saturday)

In the drama thriller Beast a troubled woman from a small island community is attracted to a mysterious outsider who enables her to escape her oppressive family. When he comes under suspicion for a series of murders she defends him at all costs. Maxine Peake (pictured above) stars in Funny Cow, a tough and compassionate drama about a female comedian fighting to make her mark on the Northern working men’s circuit during the Seventies and Eighties. The film moves back and forward in time showing her abusive background and her struggle to develop a stand up routine that can survive the sexist heckling of the audience. Tickets £5.50 adults, £5 concessions, £3 students/children available on the door or from The Old Gaol or online:

www.thefilmplace.org.uk