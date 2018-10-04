5 things to do in and around the Buckingham area

Here is our guide to some of the events taking place in and around the Buckingham area

1 Music

National Youth Jazz Orchestra, Ugland Auditorium, Stowe, 7.30pm Sunday October 7

The National Youth Jazz Orchestra perform alongside the local Youth Big Band and Stowe School Big Band to form an ensemble that will see youth music making at its very best. Join in for a toe tapping evening of superb jazz. Tickets £13, concessions and members £10, under 16s £6. Box office 01280 825710 or book online:

www.artsatstowe.co.uk

2 Film

On Chesil Beach (15), 7.30pm Friday and Westwood: Punk, Icon, Activist (15), 7.30pm Saturday, The Film Place, Buckingham

Emily Watson, Anne-Marie Duff and Samuel West star in the drama On Chesil Beach. This is a tender film with a shrewd eye for how naive you can be in your early twenties, how impatient, how pompous, how tragicomically un-self-aware. Vivienne Westwood, Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell appear in the documentary about Dame Vivienne Westwood who has been redefining British fashion for over 40 years since igniting the punk movement with her ex-partner and Sex Pistols manager Malcolm McLaren. Blending archive footage and insightful interviews a portrait emerges of Vivenne’s network of collaborators, taking viewers on her journey - from a childhood in postwar Derbyshire to the runways of Paris and Milan. Tickets £5.50 adults, £5 concessions, £3 students/children, available on the door or from The Old Gaol or online:

www.thefilmplace.org.uk

3 Museum

UK Astronomy: Annual Photo Competition, Three Hares Gallery, Cowper and Newton Museum, Orchard Side, Market Place,Olney, 10.30am - 4.30pm now through to Saturday October 27

UK Astronomy is exhibiting the winners and runners up of the annual photo competition. Free entry to the gallery only.

www.cowperandnewtonmuseum.org.uk

4 Theatre

A Tomb With A View, Winslow Public Hall, Elmfields Gate, 7.30pm Thursday October 4, Friday October 5 and Saturday October 6

Winslow Players present a murder mystery with quite a few laughs for good measure. Set in a sinister old library, presided over by a portrait of a grim faced, mad eyed old man. There, a dusty lawyer reads a will (involving some millions of pounds) to an equally sinister family, one member of which has werewolf tendencies, another wanders around in a toga of Julius Caesar and a third member is a gentle old lady who plants more than seeds in her flower beds. By the third act, there are more corpses than live members left in the cast and then there’s a sympathetic nurse and the author of romantic novels. Are they all what they seem? All is revealed as the plot twists and turns to its surprising conclusion. Tickets £7 Thursday, £9 Friday and Saturday, available from Costume Crazy Fancy Dress in Winslow or call 01296 712728.

www.winslowplayers.co.uk

5 Theatre

War Horse, Milton Keynes Theatre, until October 6

This is the final chance to see the National Theatre's production of Michael Morpugo's famous book. It follows Albert, a farmhand from Devon, who embarks on a dangerous mission to rescue his horse Joey from the battlefields of World War One.

www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes