A world of colour art comes to Claydon Estate

Painter Tom Shepherd is teaming up with ceramicist Sue Lindon from this weekend to exhibit a selection of their most recent works in the stunning surroundings of an historic estate. On show will be original paintings, stoneware and ceramics, plus bowls and ornaments.

Tom’s paintings are loose and colourful. He loves to paint a wide range of subjects from local life, wildlife and animals, in particular birds, to inspiring scenes from travels around the world.

The picture above is Enthralled by Tom.

As well as original paintings of all sizes there will be fine art prints and greetings cards.

Tom has had work shown all over the country including paintings hung in the Wildlife Artist of the Year exhibition in London, one of which received a Highly Commended honour from the judges.

Sue draws inspiration from her natural surroundings.

Her stoneware is large and chunky, and if a little off centre and quirky, so much the better!

Her iconic porcelain turquoise bowls are mesmerising. The bottoms are often enhanced using sea glass picked up from a beach in Appledore, Devon.

She also creates smaller ornaments and pieces, meaning there will be something for any budget.

Tom and Sue have exhibited together on various occasions, finding their work to be complimentary.

Entry to the exhibition is free and there is plenty of parking at the location, at The Stables, Claydon Estate Courtyard, Middle Claydon.

Combined with the stunning surroundings of the Claydon estate and its many other attractions, the exhibition is well worth a visit for a lovely day out.

The courtyard includes galleries, boutique shops and a fantastic tea room.

The house is run by the National Trust and there are historic estate gardens to view.

The exhibition is open from 11am - 5pm from Saturday April 21 through to Sunday, April 29 (closed Thursdays and Fridays).