All aboard for pirate fun at Waddesdon Manor in February half-term

Looking for something for the kids to do over the forthcoming February half-term? Help is hand.

Are you a pirate in the making?

Pirate orienteering at Waddesdon Manor

Join Captain Mimi in an adventure across the high trees, as you take on a pirate-themed orienteering course around the Waddesdon grounds in Aylesbury Vale, Bucks.

Don your eye patch and parrot, and pick up a map to search for treasure. You’ll be firing canons, scrubbing the decks, and walking the plank in no time!

Don’t forget to collect your medal from the Start Tent when you have completed your challenge.

£3 per route. Pay on the day. Fancy dress is strongly encouraged!

Runs from Saturday 16 to Sunday 24 of February including Monday and Tuesday) from 10am until 3pm.