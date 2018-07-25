Anton Du Beke heads to Aylesbury

Strictly Come Dancing favourite Anton Du Beke will head out on new tour which will mix the magic of dance and musicals on stage.

He will be perform alongside regular partner Erin Boag in the show Dance Those Magical Musicals will visit Aylesbury Waterside Theatre on Sunday February 24 as part of a UK tour.

Ballroom will meet musical theatre in a show packed with stunning costumes and breath-taking choreography, set to iconic theatrical music from shows including Phantom of the Opera, Mary Poppins, 42nd Street, Wicked, Top Hat, Hairspray and Jersey Boys.

Joining Anton and Erin live on stage will be the London Concert Orchestra with conductor Richard Balcombe, a sensational West End dance ensemble and the brilliant star vocalist, Lance Ellington. The show will also feature the very popular Q and A section providing some fun interaction with the audience.

Anton said: “Get ready for West End live on the dancefloor. Erin and I can’t wait to bring our new show to a venue near you. Expect fabulous dancing, music and song.”

Tickets for the show will go on sale on Friday July 27 at 10am. To book call the box office on 0844 871 7607, visit www.atgtickets.co.uk/aylesbury or www.raymondgubbay.co.uk