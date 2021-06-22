Aylesbury-based reggae star looking to 'fulfill his purpose' with new single

Aylesbury-based award winning reggae star Chris Da Ambassador is looking to 'fulfill his purpose' as he announces a brand new single.

Purpose, was released on Friday (June 18), and is the lifelong musician's first new release since November 2019.

Aylesbury's own award-winning solo artist explained the message behind his latest anthem. Chris said: “Purpose is more than just a song. I wrote it to encourage, uplift and empower others.

Chris Da Ambassador

"I remind myself that I have a responsibility to fulfil my purpose.This new track is a declaration that I’m walking in it and nothing can stop me.The only way is up!”

The song has been released through Uprise Music, it was produced by Da Journey Productions.

Previous accolades for the songwriter include being named the Premier Gospel Award for Best Reggae Artist. He's also been shortlisted for gongs at the GXMMA (Gospel Xplosion Music and Media Awards) in 2015 and again in 2016, he also received three nominations for the International Marlin Awards.

The Jamaica-born artist has called Aylesbury his home for over 15 years now. The father of three has been making music since he was 14 and his previous hits include RIP and Good God.

Purpose is out now