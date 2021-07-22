Buckingham Fringe Week - You really 'otter' be there this weekend

With coronavirus restrictions finally easing, Buckingham Fringe Week continues with a programme of live events for all the family this weekend, organised by Buckingham Town Council

Friday, July 23, sees a day of busking, giving local buskers the chance to entertain passers-by outside the Buckingham Town Council’s chamber (opposite Waitrose).

From 11am to 12.30pm, meet Scott ‘Drifter’ Brown, who has busked in Buckingham before. Performing from 1pm to 2.30pm, Noah’s Cape is a local folk band comprising three talented singer-songwriters - Linda Watkins, Marian Wedley and Mark Niel - who will deliver sets of traditional and original songs with innovative arrangements and trademark three-part harmonies. Noah’s Cape will be followed by Ian Hewitt at 3pm.

Route map for the Wellbeing Walk

Friday July 23 also sees the launch of the much-anticipated #BuckinghamOtterTrail

The Buckingham Otter Trail will feature 10 3ft-high otter sculptures dotted around the town and surrounding green spaces for people to find.

The otters have been decorated in a variety of ways by local artists, groups and schoolchildren and sponsored by local businesses and charities.

Trail maps will be available to pick up from the Tourist Information Centre at the Old Gaol or to download via the Buckingham Town Council website. And people can also follow the trail on the Buxplore community heritage app.

The Buckingham Otter Trail launches on Friday, July 23

The town council team will be outside the council chamber (opposite Waitrose) from 11am to 2pm, promoting the event and handing out maps. At noon, the Mayor of Buckingham, Margaret Gateley, will say a few words and declare the trail officially open.

For this year only, Music in the Market - Buckingham's annual acoustic music event - has moved to the Buckingham Rugby Club. Organised by Buckingham Acoustic Club and sponsored by Buckingham Town Council, the event on Saturday, July 24, runs from 2pm to 10pm and will be opened by the deputy town mayor, Warren Whyte.

On Sunday, July 25, Buckingham Town Council and the University of Buckingham have teamed up again to host a Wellbeing Walk. Everyone is welcome to walk the published route around the town, taking in the sights and thinking about what can be done to ensure good mental health and wellbeing for everybody.

The walk will start from outside the council chamber at 11.30am, but people are asked to arrive by 11am and await instructions. The walk will finish at around 1.30pm by the Tanlaw Mill. Participants can join or leave the walk whenever they wish. A copy of the map can be found here.

On Sunday, July 26, an afternoon of outdoor family fun is on offer at a Family Fun Day at Lace Hill Sports & Community Centre from 1pm to 4pm, with traditional games and activities, a BAFA art exhibition, craft stalls, and entertainment.

The Isolation Examination Quiz hosted by Mikey Dyson, originally scheduled for Wednesday, July 21, has been postponed until Wednesday, July 28. To take part in the quiz, go to @isolationexamination on Facebook.

Chairman of the Town Centre & Events Committee, Robin Stuchbury, said: “It’s been a challenging year, but we have succeeded to put on a collection of events within the Buckingham Fringe that our committee and supporting staff members can be proud of.