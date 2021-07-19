Buckingham's big music event returns on Saturday - but it's Not in the Market

Buckingham s big acoustic music event is returning on Saturday, July 24 - but this year it will not take place in the town centre as usual.

From 2pm to10pm, Buckingham Rugby Club will play host to Music (Not) in the Market, with free live music, barbecue and food stalls, all-day bar and local trade village.

The annual Music in the Market event, put on by the Buckingham Acoustic Club with the support of the town council, has run each year for over 20 years.

Accordion and guitar duo Fraser and Toots

This year, to ensure more open air and space, the event has moved from its usual town centre location to the Rugby Club field at the Maids Moreton end of the town.

The music includes folk and acoustic, fingerstyle and classical guitar, African rhythms, original songs and covers from the ’60s right up to the present day, starting at 2pm with the Ukulele Club.

The full running order includes folk singer Mike Weston, local guitar and accordion songwriters Fraser and Toots, sounds of the ’60s from ’60s Jukebox, great harmonies from Tim and Neil, Buckingham’s answer to Johnny Cash, Tom McAvoy, the insanity of Ukesnaile, cover sounds from the Twyford-based trio Woo, Elvis and beyond from Henry, the fingerstyle guitar pyrotechnics of Udo, sing-along sounds from local duo Thirlby and Smith, with the African rhythms of Safari Boots set to get you dancing at the end of the evening.

There will be a variety of food including barbecue and Mediterranean and the bar will run throughout the day.

Safari Boots

This year, the event will incorporate stalls from local traders, a Pimm’s bar and there’s even a Korfball event to watch.

Chair of Buckingham Acoustic Club, John Howarth, said: “This year our one-day festival has moved from the town centre to the Rugby Club site, and is very much focused on local talent from the Buckingham area, with more local food and more traders than ever involved.

"It promises to be a great year"