Dress like a pirate for interactive children's concert in Buckingham

Children are invited to arrive dressed as a pirate for an interactive pirate story and concert for children in Buckingham on Thursday, July 22.

Pirates! is being performed in the Radcliffe Centre by the award-winning, Buckingham-based early music group Mr Simpson’s Little Consort.

Group member Sue Snell said: "The concert is a bit like Peter and the Wolf in the way the instruments are used to represent characters in the story, but there is plenty of dancing, deck scrubbing and 'work' for the child-pirates to join in with. Our performance introduces children to the real world of Tudor and 17th-century music and instruments in a fun and engaging way."

Mr Simpson's Little Consort

The event, which takes place at 2pm in the Radcliffe Centre, on Church Street, is part of the countywide Bucks Cultural Open Weekend.

The performance is suitable for primary school-aged children. Children must be accompanied, and are invited to arrive dressed as a pirate. Tickets are £7 for one child plus parent/s, or £15 for a family, available from Finca el Monte, on Well Street, Buckingham, or text 07938 916976 to reserve tickets.

The first ever Bucks Open Weekend, taking place from July 22 to 25, has been organised by Buckinghamshire Culture (a new cultural partnership formed to drive forward the cultural strategy for the county) in partnership with Buckinghamshire Council, and includes over 70 events and activities across the county.

The celebration of creativity, culture and stories includes many events and activities aimed at children and families. Many of the events are free.