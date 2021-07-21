Summer of fun kicks off with storytelling in Buckingham town centre

A summer of entertainment in the town centre kicks off on Saturday, thanks to Buckingham Town Council

From July 24, a variety of acts will be performing at the Saturday Market, with something for people of all ages.

The programme has been organised by the town council as part of its Covid Bounce Back project, with additional funding provided by Buckinghamshire Council.

Storyteller Terrie Howey, also known as Red Phoenix

An array of musical performers will include a drum duo and solo artist Amelia Barnard. Bollywood dancers will bring the town to life and two West End opera singers will finish the programme on a high.

Storyteller Terrie Howey kicks off the event programme on Saturday, July 24, telling Buckinghamshire folk tales in front of the Old Gaol from 10.30am to 11.30am.

Best known as Red Phoenix, Terrie has been telling stories to anyone who will listen since her earliest memories, with a passion to share stories and encourage others to find their voice. In 2007 she founded Red Phoenix Storytelling and Productions which promotes oral storytelling, and provides storytelling performances, workshops, performance skills coaching, etc. In 2019 her first book, a collection of Buckinghamshire Folk Tales, was published by the History Press.