University of Buckingham garden lecture series open to all

Prof James Tooley, vice-chancellor of the University of Buckingham

The vice-chancellor of the University of Buckingham Prof James Tooley, is throwing open a new series of talks, Tales from the Riverbank, to local people.

He will be in conversation with a variety of interesting and talented people, from celebrated authors to successful economists.

Taking place in the large riverside garden at the vice-chancellor’s residence, Ondaatje Hall, Church Street, local people are invited to bring their own chairs or blanket and to enjoy light refreshments while listening to the talks.

Speakers include UN authority on child forced marriages Shabina Begum, leading cancer expert Prof Karol Sikora, who was also the founding dean of the university's School of Medicine and Buckingham MP Greg Smith.

The first session in this first series of lectures is on July 7 at 7pm, when Dr Tony Sewell CBE, chair of the Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities, gives a talk entitled The Barriers and Enablers to a Future Talent Pipeline.

Prof Tooley said: "As well as students and staff joining these engaging sessions I would love members of the community to come along and hear these interesting and talented speakers in the lovely surroundings of the garden at Ondaatje Hall.

"I want to involve members of the community as much as possible in the cultural life of the university."