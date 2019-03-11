MP for Buckingham visits schools for World Book Day

The MP for Buckingham and Speaker of the House of Commons, John Bercow, visited two schools on Friday morning to give talks in recognition of World Book Day.

John Bercow at Roundwood Primary School in Gawcott

Mr Bercow first spoke to students at Roundwood Primary School in Gawcott before moving on to Winslow Church of England Combined School.

Sitting before a class of year 6 students in Winslow dressed as their favourite fictional characters, the MP spoke about his roles in the House of Commons before submitting himself to a question and answer session from the students on matters as far reaching as the size of his speaker's chair to, inevitably, Brexit.

Mr Bercow revealed that while he most often read books about politics, one of his favourite works of fiction is Lord of the Rings by J. R. R. Tolkien.

Celebrating its 22nd year, World Book Day is a registered charity on a mission to give every child a book of their own. It's designated by UNESCO as a worldwide celebration of books and reading, and marked in over 100 countries around the world.