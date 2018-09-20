Puppy power helps north Oxfordshire vet win photography award

A picture of a laid-back puppy on a lap has helped a vet win a photography award.

Peter Myatt, a vet at Harts Vets in Bicester took the picture, far right, while he was on a placement in Chipping Norton as a student.

Peter Myatt, from Harts Vets in Bicester, won the Human:Animal Bond category in the British Veterinary Association's (BVA) Veterinary Photographer of the Year competition with this picture called 'Best part of a job'. It is a photo of a laid-back 10-week-old cocker spaniel puppy lounging contentedly on Peter's lap. PNL-180920-103143001

He entered the picture in the British Veterinary Association’s Veterinary Photographer of the Year award, winning top prize in the Human:Animal Bond category.

He called the photograph of the 10-week-old cocker spaniel Best Part of a Job.

Peter said: “This photo was taken whilst on placement in Chipping Norton as a student.

“The puppy was in to have her second vaccinations and a general health check after she had been with her new family for a week, and she was on my lap so that I could calm her, examine her, and socialise her.

“Working in the veterinary world is by no means easy, which is why moments like this are so important. Everyone needs a puppy cuddle!”

Competition judge and wildlife photographer David Tipling, said: “Helping to judge this year’s competition was for me a fascinating insight into a vet’s working life.

“Photography, like any art form, is subjective, but I was looking for pictures that had been composed and thought about and most importantly would linger in the mind long after they had been viewed. Much debate and discussion led us to some clear favourites from which to choose two overall winners.

“I was drawn to Peter’s image partly by its abstract nature; on first view it is not obvious the dog is on someone’s lap. It is a strong, engaging image and because of that slightly abstract feel means it stays long in the memory.”

Peter received £250 worth of vouchers from John Lewis and Partners. His image is appearing in an exhibition at BVA’s Members’ Day in York.

There were 517 entries to the competition, 110 of those in Peter’s category.

See the gallery of entries at www.flickr.com/photos/britishvets/albums/72157685476775301