Cast announced for Cameron Mackintosh's Les Miserables musical tour heading to Milton Keynes next year

Full casting has been announced for the iconic musical Les Miserables coming to Milton Keynes Theatre as part of a UK tour.

Joining the previously announced Killian Donnelly as Jean Valjean will be Nic Greenshields as Javert, Katie Hall as Fantine, Martin Ball as Thénardier, Sophie-Louise Dann as Madame Thénardier, Harry Apps as Marius, Tegan Bannister as Eponine, Will Richardson as Enjolras and Bronwen Hanson as Cosette.

Completing the cast will be Joseph Anthony, Helen Aylott, Jamie Birkett, Keoni Blockx, Michael Burgen, Nicholas Carter, Mary-Jean Caldwell, Danny Colligan, Nicholas Corre, Megan Gardiner, Zac Hamilton, Jessie Hart, Teleri Hughes, Brian James Leys, Ruby Lyon, Leo Miles, Shane O’Riordan, Lee Ormsby, Jordan Simon Pollard, Corrine Priest, Aaron Pryce-Lewis, Janne Snellen, Ruben Van keer and Emma Warren.

Killian Donnelly recently played the role of Jean Valjean’in the West End production of Les Misérables. Prior to his run in Les Misérables, he played the role of Charlie Price in Kinky Boots on Broadway, a role he originated at the Adelphi Theatre in the West End in 2015, for which he was nominated for an Olivier Award. He first joined the company of Les Misérables in 2008, going onto play the role of Enjolras from 2009 to 2011. In 2010, he played the role of Courfeyrac in the “25th Anniversary Concert of Les Misérables” at The O2 Arena and also played the role of Combeferre in the multi-award-winning film of the show, released in 2012.

Nic Greenshields most recently appeared in Young Frankenstein at the Garrick Theatre. His many other West End credits include Les Misérables at both the Queen’s and Palace Theatres, The Phantom of the Opera at Her Majesty’s Theatre, Billy Elliot at the Victoria Palace Theatre and Miss Saigon at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

Katie Hall’s numerous credits include playing ‘Cosette’ in this production of Les Misérables in 2009. She has also played the role at the Queen’s Theatre and in the 25th Anniversary Concert at the O2. Her other credits include Christine in “The Phantom of the Opera” at Her Majesty’s Theatre in the West End and on tour, Johanna in Sweeney Todd at the London Coliseum and Maria in the national tour of West Side Story.

Martin Ball has previously appeared as Thénardier in Les Misérables at the Queen’s Theatre. His other West End credits include Monsieur André in The Phantom of the Opera, Harry in Mamma Mia! and the original cast of Wicked. He appeared as Mr Banks in the first national tour of Mary Poppins. His other credits include Top Hat in both the West End and on tour.

Since Cameron Mackintosh first conceived this new production of Les Misérables in 2009 to celebrate the show’s 25th anniversary it has taken the world by storm. Originally touring the UK throughout 2009/10, and concluding with 22 performances at the Barbican, this production was hailed by audiences and critics alike.

This production inspired the hugely successful movie version starring Hugh Jackman, Anne Hathaway and Eddie Redmayne. This brilliant new staging has scenery inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo, and has to date already been seen in North America, Brazil, Mexico, Korea, Japan, Canada, Australia, Spain, France, Manila, Singapore, Dubai and Broadway.

Based on Victor Hugo’s classic novel, Boublil and Schönberg’s score includes the songs I Dreamed a Dream, On My Own, Stars, Bring Him Home, Do You Hear the People Sing?, One Day More, Empty Chairs at Empty Tables, Master Of The House and many more. The musical has been seen by more than 120 million people worldwide in 45 countries and in 22 languages making it one of the most popular musicals of all time.

Les Miserables can be seen at Milton Keynes Theatre from Tuesday May 14 to Saturday June 8. Tickets for the show can be booked by calling the box office on 0844 871 7652 or visit www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes.