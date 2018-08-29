From Tipsy Trees to Gin Crackers, company now taking pre-orders to get your alcohol-themed advent calendars in time for Christmas

It might still be four months until Christmas, but lovers of wine, beer, spirits or a glass of fizz can get ready for the festive season with a brilliant alcohol-themed advent calendar.

Online retailer First 4 Hampers is selling a variety of Christmas gifts on its website, including new Tall and Tiny Tipsy Trees.

Like last year alcohol-themed advent calendars with a different tiny bottle behind every door in the run up to Christmas are on sale.

And this year the company has launched a number of new products launching including gin-filled crackers, Tipsy Trees and Alc O’Clocks as well as hampers and pet gifts.

As you might expect, the unique gifts don’t come cheap and will set you back anything between £70 and £140 for the alcohol-themed Christmas advent calendars, trees and crackers.

Although the products don’t officially go on sale until between mid-September and mid-October, you can pre-order online now - perhaps a wise move given that these are likely to sell out fast.

The company is also selling a variety of other gifts, calendars and family hampers.

Demand has proved big in the past so although the mention of the ‘C’ word will send a shiver up spines this far out from the festive season, only the best prepared will get their hands on one.

For most information or to pre-order for Christmas delivery visit www.first4hampers.com

Other alternative calendars have sold out in the past - with Benefit’s beauty version selling for twice its retail price on Ebay last year.

Last Christmas Lidl stores across the country ran out of Prosecco after the supermarket chain offered six bottles of Allini fizz for £20 - working out at just £3.33 a bottle.

And there are bound to be a host of Christmas gimmicks launched by companies in the coming months as the excitement - or dread for many - builds towards December 25th.

