Swan Pool and Leisure Centre invite local families to free fun day

A leisure centre in Buckingham will be celebrating the New Year with a free family fun day on Saturday 4 January.

Swan Pool and Leisure Centre, managed by Everyone Active in partnership with Aylesbury Vale District Council, will be holding the event from 9am-4pm. The team is welcoming people of all ages from the local community to come and try their facilities for free.

The fun-filled open day will provide a range of free activities for the whole family to enjoy from free inflatable swim sessions to gym challenges and group exercise classes. Local athletes from Everyone Active’s Sporting Champions scheme will also be making an appearance.

At the open day, children will also benefit from endless fun on the new aquatic themed three-storey adventure soft play area, featuring a 4.5m tube slide, an LED lit ball pool and an under 3s section. Other activities for the young ones include face painting, balloon modelling and a visit from the fire brigade.

Chris Williams, Area Contract Manager at Everyone Active, said: “We have a whole host of facilities on offer at Swan Pool Leisure Centre and we’d like to invite the local community to beat the January blues and come and visit us for a fun free day out.

“We hope everyone has a lovely Christmas and look forward to welcoming them all to Swan Pool and Leisure Centre in the New Year.”

For more information, please visit: https://www.everyoneactive.com/centre/swan-pool-and-leisure-centre/