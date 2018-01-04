Forster novel takes passage to Northampton

One of the most famous novels of the 20th century will be kicking off a new year of entertainment staged by the Made in Northampton production team.

E. M. Forster’s A Passage to India is vividly re-imagined by award-winning ensemble simple8, in a co-production with Royal & Derngate.

This new adaptation opens in Northampton running from Thursday to Saturday January 11 to 10 before embarking on a UK tour.

This fascinating story is set in British India where a jagged collision of cultures is splitting under imperial pressure.

Aziz ignores the harsh but clear advice that one cannot be friends with the English and now

he lies in jail on a charge of sexual assault.

Forster’s masterpiece poses a question more urgent today than ever which is how can we love each other in a world divided by culture and belief?

Multi-award- winning ensemble simple8 will transport audiences to Imperial India conjuring up its elephants and caves, courthouses and temples with the simplest and boldest of means, including original

music played live on stage by legendary composer Kuljit Bhamra.

Full of humour and rich humanity, but with vast philosophical and political scope, A Passage to India is re-imagined for contemporary Britain, in a thrilling new adaptation by Simon Normandy, who co-directs with simple8’s artistic director Sebastian Armesto.

The 14-strong ensemble company includes Richard Goulding, who has been seen on television as

Prince Harry in both The Windsors and King Charles III,

Phoebe Pryce, whose credits include The

Tempest for Shakespeare’s Globe, Asif Khan, whose stage credits include the UK tour of Handbagged and Matthew Douglas, last seen in Northampton in Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.

Other shows coming up in the Made in Northampton season includes Love From A Stranger by Agatha Christie and Frank Vosper starting in February, Oscar Wilde’s The Selfish Giant, the return of Education Education Education and gripping drama Touching the Void.

Tickets for A Passage to India are priced from £10 to £30 with performances throughout the 10 day run.

To book call 01604 624811 or visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk.